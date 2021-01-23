AFC Bournemouth have made ‘contact’ with Burnley over Matej Vydra’s availability this month, as detailed in a report by the Watford Observer.

The striker is attracting plenty of interest from the Championship at the moment, with his former club Watford looking to lure him back to Vicarage Road before the end of the transfer window.

However, Bournemouth are also keen on signing him and could give the Hornets some competition for his signature.

Burnley have some reservations over letting Vydra leave as he provides decent competition and back-up to their striking department.

Vydra, who is 28 years old, struggles for regular game time and may want to drop down to the second tier to get more opportunities. He has made 14 appearances in all competitions for Burnley this season and has scored three goals.

The Clarets signed him in 2018 and he has since bagged seven goals in 51 games for Sean Dyche’s side.

Vydra is a proven goal scorer in the Championship and it is no surprise to see clubs wanting to get him this winter. He has played at that level for Watford, Reading and Derby County in the past.

Bournemouth are currently 6th in the table and are inside the Play-Offs by three points. The Cherries could be in the hunt for more firepower up front to boost their promotion push and Vydra would be ideal for Jason Tindall’s men.

However, they would need to battle with Watford to land him.

