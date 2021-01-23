Portsmouth have confirmed the arrival of free agent defender Charlie Daniels on their official club website.

The deal comes after fellow League One side Shrewsbury Town confirmed Daniels’ departure earlier this week.

His short term stay at New Meadow came to an end earlier this month, allowing his to go on the search for a new club as a free agent. Now, it has been confirmed that Portsmouth – who had been heavily linked with the former Bournemouth man – have secured a deal

Upon the announcement of the left-back’s arrival, Pompey boss Kenny Jackett spoke to the club’s official website. Here’s what the 59-year-old had to say:

“He’s the specialist left-back we have been looking for and is someone who’s had a fantastic career.

“He’d been performing extremely well for Shrewsbury in the first half of the season and so we’re delighted to bring him here.

“Charlie is a good all-round full-back, who has a great positional sense and will be a real asset for us.”

Daniels’ deal at Fratton Park will run through until the end of the season, so it will be interesting to see if he pens an extension later in the campaign.

The former Bournemouth full-back has bags of experience at this level. After coming through Spurs’ academy, Daniels linked up with Leyton Orient, where he played 168 times before leaving for the Cherries.

Daniels played an important role in the Dean Court club’s rise to the Premier League, notching up 265 appearances for the club.

Now, back on the South coast, the experienced defender will be hoping to help Portsmouth in their promotion push.

