Former Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has left his job at Chinese Super League side Dalian, and Sheffield Wednesday fans have called for his appointment.

Sheffield Wednesday could make the Spaniard their third permanent manager of this season alone. Dejphon Chansiri has proved cut-throat and after last month’s sacking of Tony Pulis, the job remains vacant.

Plenty of names have come into contention, with most of them falling out after so long. Benitez though is likely to be the next manager who comes into the bookmakers’ odds and Wednesday could well be the club who hand him his next job.

For every Wednesday calling for his appointment though, there’s 10 Newcastle United fans – they want Benitez to return to St James’ Park and replace former Owls boss Steve Bruce. But whether or not Benitez will return to work with Mike Ashley remains a contested question.

See what Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Twitter after Benitez’s Dalian departure:

Was DC waiting for Rafa

Does he like Sheffield?

Rafa Benitez has just left Chinese club Dalian, Get him on the phone Dejphon

Owls Republic