As per a report from the Telegraph and Argus, Bradford City are eyeing up a move for Oldham Athletic’s Conor McAleny.

Bradford City have already brought striker Danny Rowe to Valley Parade from Oldham Athletic. Now, it is being claimed that the Bantams want to take another attacker from the Boundary Park club.

Bradford are rumoured to be lining up a move for former Everton youngster Conor McAleny. The report claims an enquiry for McAleny was ‘knocked back’ by Oldham, but interest from the Bantams remains.

With a little over a week remaining of the January transfer window, it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out.

The forward linked up with the club last summer following his Fleetwood Town release, and his form so far has made him one of Harry Kewell’s standout players. Across all competitions, the 28-year-old has played in 25 games, netting 14 goals and laying on one assist in the process.

McAleny has featured in a host of positions, featuring on both wings as well as in attacking midfield.

The Whiston-born attacker is out of contract at the end of the season, meaning Oldham will lose him for nothing if they fail to tie him down to a new deal. An alternative would be selling him this month to ensure they receive a fee for McAleny.

McAleny is vastly experienced at Football League level. Before leaving permanently in 2017, the Everton academy graduate spent time on loan with Scunthorpe United, Brentford, Cardiff City, Charlton Athletic, Wigan Athletic and Oxford United.

A three-year stint with Fleetwood saw McAleny play 70 times for the Cod Army, also spending time on loan with Kilmarnock and Shrewsbury Town.

