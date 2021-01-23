Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has said young defender Tyler Magloire is set to stay with the club this month, amid loan interest from the National League.

The 22-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan with Hartlepool United before returning to Ewood Park earlier this month.

Now back with Blackburn, an update on his immediate future with the Championship side has emerged.

Hartlepool and ‘a clutch’ of other National League sides are rumoured to be interested in bringing Magloire in on loan. However, Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has now revealed the plan is for the youngster to stay at the club.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, he said:

“At this moment he’s staying with us but there’s a week or so left of the window so let’s see what happens.

“He’s getting on with it, I had a long chat before he came back from Hartlepool and he’s fine, he understands the situation.

“He knows he’s a Blackburn Rovers player and the balance was to go and get him some football rather than Under-23s football which he’s done and let’s see what the rest of the season brings for Tyler.”

In his short stint with the Pools, Magloire played in 10 games across all competitions. The rapid defender started in the final four games before his Rovers return, helping Dave Challinor’s side to four consecutive wins.

The Bradford-born defender has previously spent time on loan with Rochdale, also notching up two senior appearances for Blackburn.

With the end of the window around the corner, it will be interesting to see if Blackburn hold onto Magloire or if he heads out on a fresh loan deal.

Would you keep Magloire?