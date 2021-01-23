Charlton Athletic have had a new bid rejected by Exeter City for Joel Randall, according to a report by Football Insider.

The Addicks have already had two approaches turned down by the League Two side.

Lee Bowyer’s side have returned with a third bid, believed to be around £500,000, which the Grecians have said no to again.

Charlton have brought in the likes of Ronnie Schwartz, Liam Millar and Jayden Stockley so far in this transfer window and haven’t stopped their recruitment drive just yet.

However, they will have to cough up more money if they are to lure Randall to the Valley this month. Exeter value him at approximately the £1 million mark and he is also on the radar of Swansea City and Celtic.

Randall, who is 21 years old, has impressed so far this season in the fourth tier and Matt Taylor’s men are facing a battle to keep him.

The youngster has made 26 appearances in all competitions for Exeter his term, chipping in with eight goals and five assists.

Randall is a product of their academy and has risen up through their youth ranks. He made his first-team debut four years ago in the EFL Trophy but has spent a lot of time since then out on loan to get game time.

The Salisbury-born attacker has had spells at Taunton Town, Bideford, Weston-super-Mare and Weymouth over recent years to get some experience under his belt.

Charlton have seen three bids rejected for him over the past week or so and will need to fork out money to land him.

