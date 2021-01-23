Coventry City have had a bid accepted by Ross County for defender Josh Reid, according to Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 23.01.21, 11.49).

The youngster is discussing personal terms with the Championship side this weekend.

Reid, who is 18 years old, will apparently return to Ross County on loan until the end of the season.

He will then link up with Coventry in the summer if they are able to seal a deal to sign him over the next couple of days.

Reid is being tipped for a bright future in the game and is highly-rated by Ross County. However, they are set to lose him to the Sky Blues this winter with Mark Robins’ side identifying him as a good long-term option.

The left-back has risen up through the youth ranks of the Staggies and was called up to the first-team last summer in pre-season. He has since established himself as a regular for John Hughes’ side in this campaign and has caught the eye.

He has made 24 appearances for the Scottish Premiership outfit so far this season and is enjoying his first taste of senior football.

Coventry have turned their recruitment to signing young players over recent times and see him as someone they can develop and potentially sell on in the future.

Their fans won’t see him until next season but he is a name to keep an eye on with a move to England on the horizon.

