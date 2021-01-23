Former Newcastle United and Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez has cut short his contract at Chinese Super League outfit Dalian and is on the lookout for his next job.

The 60-year-old rose to fame when he guided Liverpool to the Champions League crown in 2005. In six seasons at Anfield, Benitez won four titles before departing in June 2010, and soon after landing the Inter Milan job.

He’s since enjoyed spells at Chelsea, Napoli and Real Madrid, but had another long and successful spell in the Premier League with Newcastle United.

Benitez lasted three years at St James’ Park before heading or China. But the Spaniard has left his post there due to Covid fears, with hopes of returning to management soon.

Rafa Benitez has ended his contract at Dalian Professional and is looking to return to management. (via @_pauljoyce) pic.twitter.com/pVDkdSRy9v — Transferchanger (@TransferChanger) January 23, 2021

Benitez was linked with the Derby County job earlier in the season. He was an outsider but never played down the rumours, hinting that a move to the Championship might be an attractive option for him.

With the Sheffield Wednesday position still vacant, it’ll no doubt give the bookmakers another name to throw into contention, and Dejphon Chansiri another name to consider.

The Thai businessman seems no closer to appointing Tony Pulis’ successor – who would be their third permanent manager this season – and it looks increasingly likely that caretaker manager Neil Thompson might land the job on an interim basis.

Sheffield Wednesday are five games unbeaten under his watch, with a trip to Everton in the FA Cup to contend this weekend.

A Newcastle United return looks a probability for Benitez. Ex-Wednesday boss Steve Bruce is coming under mounting scrutiny, but whether he’ll walk or whether Mike Ashley will sack him remains to be seen, if not unlikely.