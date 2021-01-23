Wigan Athletic are not in a good place at the moment. Related from the Championship last season, the Latics are staring another relegation in the face.

That’s on the field; the majority of the problems the club are dealing with are off the field.

What contributed to their position was an enforced points deduction brought on by administration.

Searches for a new owner have fallen by the wayside but Sun reporter Alan Nixon (tweet – below) brings a degree of hope to the growing chaos.

Wigan now and how they got here

Wigan, where they are now, is the direct result of being placed into the aforementioned and linked administration by previous owner Au Yeung Wai Kay.

That decision meant the EFL were hamstrung and had no choice but to hit a decently-performing Wigan side wit ha 15-point penalty.

That deduction, actioned when the season was ended, meant Wigan were relegated on the last day of the season courtesy of Barnsley beating Brentford with a late goal.

Premier League clubs plucked the Latics academy of its talents and Wigan players moved on. The club’s training facilities were also sold on.

Wigan as a going concern – interest in Latics

Groups have expressed an interest in taking over at Wigan, they are a viable club in that respect. By their nature, takeovers are complicated affairs with many pitfalls.

The Sun’s Alan Nixon has catalogued a lot of this including a bid by the prefered bidders, a Spanish group led by Jose Miguel Garrido Cristo, first stalling and then crumbling.

Indeed, Nixon is definitely abreast of issues and a week ago he mentioned on Twitter that there was “a new group ‘in play’ for the club.”

‘Showed funds…now being checked’ – Nixon update

Things have moved on says The Sun’s Nixon. This morning he tweeted the following:

Wigan bid. The foreign group who showed funds at start of last week are now being checked by the EFL. They have a British team in place to run club if given green light. No names but those who know them seem quite cheerful. Would have to describe these as leading the race. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 23, 2021

Little more is known at this stage about the particulars. With the EFL checking through the proposition, it could mean that Wigan fans will get some clarity sooner rather than later.

Will this new interest bloom into a new ownership of Wigan or wither like the rest.