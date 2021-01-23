Bright Osayi-Samuel in ‘on the verge’ of completing his move from QPR to Fenerbahce, reports West London Sport.

The QPR man signed a pre-contract agreement with Fenerbahce earlier in the month. It sparked a mass online vitriol against the Englishman who was soon after told by QPR boss Mark Warburton that would no longer be selected for matches.

QPR’s Director of Football Les Ferdinand was then reported to be working with Fenerbahce to arrange a cut-price deal for Osayi-Samuel to be sold off this month, with a fee of £750,000 rumoured.

Now though, it looks as though QPR have accepted a much lower offer than the above amount in a bid to claim at least some money back on Osayi-Samuel.

It’s brought the saga to an end – plenty of QPR fans have reacted to the news and many have mixed views on what’s happened, and how it’s all gone down.

Here what some of them had to say:

Good we don’t want or need him around the squad — Jason Pearce (@jasonpearce96) January 22, 2021

And then a loan move to forest next January. — Simon Felstead (@simonfelstead68) January 22, 2021

Probably best for everyone that this is done now, Bright’s wages will enable Rangers to add strength to the squad…

… me, I loved the lad and I wish him good fortune, it’s such a shame it had to end this way. — Joe Hylton🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@JoeHylton1) January 23, 2021

Thank god for that! It’s going to leave a terrible void though…..what are QPR fans going to rant about now? — Don O'Connor (@DonOConnor1965) January 23, 2021

Just need to get this done, no value dragging it out for the player or the club. — Dan (@qprdan123) January 23, 2021

Cya.. Bye bye — razorkevera (@Kevin81632977) January 23, 2021