Bright Osayi-Samuel in ‘on the verge’ of completing his move from QPR to Fenerbahce, reports West London Sport.

The QPR man signed a pre-contract agreement with Fenerbahce earlier in the month. It sparked a mass online vitriol against the Englishman who was soon after told by QPR boss Mark Warburton that would no longer be selected for matches.

QPR’s Director of Football Les Ferdinand was then reported to be working with Fenerbahce to arrange a cut-price deal for Osayi-Samuel to be sold off this month, with a fee of £750,000 rumoured.

Now though, it looks as though QPR have accepted a much lower offer than the above amount in a bid to claim at least some money back on Osayi-Samuel.

It’s brought the saga to an end – plenty of QPR fans have reacted to the news and many have mixed views on what’s happened, and how it’s all gone down.

Here what some of them had to say: