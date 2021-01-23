Sheffield Wednesday have made an offer for Crewe Alexandra’s Harry Pickering, reports Football Insider.

The 22-year-old has this month been linked with Blackburn Rovers and now Sheffield Wednesday. He’s featured 23 times in League One this season, scoring three goals.

A left-back, he came onto the radar of Blackburn Rovers earlier in the month and Pickering stated his ambition to move to Ewood Park.

Rovers’ offer was alleged to be in the region of £400,000, falling short of Crewe’s £600,000 valuation though and since, Blackburn have seemingly cooled their interest in Pickering.

Soon after that news emerged, Stoke City were involved. Michael O’Neill has since acquired Rhys Norrington-Davies on loan though and is likely uninterested in Pickering anymore.

Now though, Sheffield Wednesday are moving for Pickering in a bid to fill a problematic left-back position at Wednesday.

Neil Thompson is in caretaker charge. His temporary side have already overseen the signing of free agent Andre Green and look set to do more business, as they vie for Championship safety.

Dejphon Chansiri is seemingly no closer to finding his third permanent manager of the season. But since Tony Pulis’ departure, Thompson has guided Wednesday to a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Pickering would be a fine acquisition – a young left-back who could yet cement that position at Hillsborough for some years to come. Up next for the Owls is a trip to Everton in the FA Cup tomorrow.

Speaking on Pickering after Blackburn’s rejected offer earlier in the month, Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell said:

“We don’t sell our players, clubs buy our players. It is not for us to put a price tag on their heads, we know their worth.

“I spoke to Harry yesterday and told him the outlook is bright for him. I said there was a possibility he might not be here, however if he was here there would be a possibility he might not be here in the summer and he’d be playing at a higher level then.”