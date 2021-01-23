Burnley will find it ‘difficult’ to lure Jason Knight away from Derby County, as per a report by The Athletic.

The Clarets have been linked with a move for the highly-rated youngster but may have to look elsewhere.

Knight, who is 19 years old, has impressed for Derby since bursting into their first-team last season.

The Athletic have suggested that the Rams want to build their team around him under Wayne Rooney meaning only a big fee would be able to lure him away from the Championship.

Knight was handed the captain’s armband by Rooney last time out with David Marshall out.

The teenager joined Derby in 2017 from local side Cabinteely and has since become a big player. He was handed his first-team debut in a league fixture against Huddersfield Town in August 2019.

He has since made 61 appearances for the Rams and has scored nine goals to date.

His performances have also caught the eye of the Republic of Ireland national team set-up and he has three caps under his belt so far.

It is no surprise to see Premier League clubs such as Burnley monitoring his progress. He fits the bill for the Clarets as he’s young and looks capable of playing at the top level.

However, Derby are not open to the idea of letting him leave and have big plans for him in the future. Sean Dyche’s side may have to cross him off their list of targets unless they can cough up a large offer.

