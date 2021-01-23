Middlesbrough are in the hunt for a new striker before the end of the transfer window, as per a report by Teeside Live.

Neil Warnock likes having depth and competition in his attacking areas and is optimistic of sealing a couple of new signings before the end of the month.

Boro are looking to push through a deal for a winger next week but a move for a new centre-forward is likely to go down to the wire.

The Championship side are facing competition for the unnamed attacker though.

Warnock has said: “The striker will be at the last minute and then it’s down to the player if he chooses us, I think there will be three or four clubs in for him.”

Read: Middlesbrough defender could leave before the end of the window – decision to be made

Boro are currently sat in 7th place after a solid start to the season and are three points off the Play-Offs. They will know a consistent run of results during the second-half of the campaign could see them catapult themselves into the promotion mix.

Warnock knows what it takes to get out of the league and loves having plenty of strikers at his disposal. We have seen this from his previous squads at Sheffield United, QPR and Cardiff City.

Middlesbrough have the likes of Britt Assombalonga, Ashley Fletcher and Chuba Akpom at the moment but another striker signing before the end of the window is in their sights.

They are in action tomorrow against Blackburn Rovers at home.

Will Warnock get another striker in ?