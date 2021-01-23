Watford are interested in signing former player Matej Vydra on loan this month, reports The Athletic’s Adam Leventhal.

The Czech midfielder is famed for his stints at Watford and Derby County in the Championship. But the now Burnley man arguably enjoyed his bet time at Vicarage Road.

He joined on loan for the 2012/13 season and would go on to score 22 goals in all competitions that year, returning to the club again for the 2014/15 season before making his move permanent.

It wouldn’t work out for Vydra in the Premier League though and he would eventually drop back down the Championship and excel at Derby County, before being snapped up by Burnley.

Leventhal tweeted this morning:

#WatfordFC transfer latest Interest in taking Matej Vydra on loan from Burnley is there, but lots to fall into place for it to happen. My @TheAthleticUK colleague @adjones_journo includes latest on striker’s situation in this latest mailbag piece. https://t.co/a6PGmo6iZ3 — Adam Leventhal (@AdamLeventhal) January 23, 2021

The Watford fans have long been calling for Vydra’s return. His time at Turf Moor has soured having made no more than 20 Premier League appearances in any of his three seasons at the club.

This time round he’s made 10 and is yet to score, having netted only twice in 19 last time round. Burnley boss Sean Dyche is understood to be willing to offload Vydra this month, after it was reported that he’d been offered to Bournemouth in exchange for Josh King.

Watford though could be in line for a sensational return for a once star player, but as Leventhal reports, a lot ‘needs to fall into place’ for the move to happen.

Something for Watford fans to excite about though, after they moved up to 3rd in the Championship table after last night’s win at Stoke City.