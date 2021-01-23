Charlton Athletic are set to ‘listen to offers’ to Omar Bogle, as per a report by London News Online.

The forward has slipped down the pecking order following the signings of Ronnie Schwartz and Jayden Stockley this month.

Bogle, who is 27 years old, only joined the Addicks in October but could be on his way out before the end of the transfer window.

The striker has made 17 appearances for Lee Bowyer’s side in all competitions this term, scoring twice. Stockley’s arrival yesterday on loan from Preston North End has cast doubt over his future at the Valley. Their new signing offers a very similar option up front for Charlton.

Read: Five left-sided players Charlton Athletic could sign to replace Alfie Doughty

Bogle started his career with spells as a youngster at West Brom, Birmingham City and Celtic before dropping into non-league at Hinckley United.

Solihull Moors took a chance on his in 2012 and his 66 goals in 116 games earned him a switch to Grimsby Town a few years later, where he carried on his goal scoring exploits to help the Mariners gain promotion to the Football League.

Spells higher up the football pyramid at Wigan Athletic, Cardiff City, Peterborough United, Birmingham City, Portsmouth and ADO Den Haag have followed for him.

Bogle rocked up at the Valley on a free transfer in October but has struggled to score goals this season. Bowyer’s men will listen to any offers for him between now and the end of the window.

Will Bogle leave Charlton?