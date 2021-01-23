Nottingham Forest completed the loan signing of Filip Krovinovic from Benfica last night.

The Croat, 25, joins Forest after spending the first-half of this season on loan at West Brom. Having played 40 times in the Baggies’ promotion to the Championship, Krovinovic has since fallen down the pecking order in what was a second loan spell at The Hawthorns.

He featured 11 times in the Premier League without scoring, but now he becomes Forest’s first signing of the January window and an exciting one at that.

Nottinghamshire Live reports that Forest have fended off competition from teams in Croatia and Greece to sign Krovinovic, including Evangelos Marinakis’ Olympiacos too.

Speaking out after signing, Krovinovic said of his new club:

"#NFFC is a famous club with great fans, as I saw at The City Ground last season, and I'm just looking forward to getting back playing football again." Filip Krovinovic on his move to The City Ground 🗣 pic.twitter.com/weFmjdBhz4 — Nottingham Forest FC 💙 (@NFFC) January 22, 2021

Chris Hughton was weary of getting business done this month. He like most managers expressed the difficulties of the January transfer window and whilst they’ve been looking for a striker, this is certainly a signing that will help contribute towards goals.

Krovinovic proved a creative influence last season. He was a key part of West Brom’s promotion and Baggies fans are sad to see him go.

Forest fans though are delighted to see Krovinovic sign and they’ll be hoping that there’s a permanent option in his deal somewhere – whether Forest could afford that at the end of the season remains to be seen.

Speaking to the club website, Hughton said of Krovinovic’s arrival:

“Filip comes with good pedigree and is a player we’ve been tracking for a while

“We have found it difficult to get the goals that we’ve needed to win more games, so this is an area we’ve been looking to strengthen.

“In Filip we have a creative player who played a full season of Championship last year so knows the division. This had a strong bearing in my thinking and, from an offensive point of view, he gives us more options.”