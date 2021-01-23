Fleetwood Town have signed Janoi Donacien on loan from Ipswich Town, as announced by their official club website.

The defender has joined the North West side on a deal until the end of the season.

Donacien, who is 27 years old, has been a man in-demand amongst clubs in League One this month. The likes of Wigan Athletic, Plymouth Argyle and Accrington Stanley have all been interested in landing him, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

However, it is Fleetwood who have won the race for his signature and he will be looking to forward to the remainder of the campaign there.

Donacien joined Ipswich in 2019 from Accrington but has struggled to make an impact at Portman Road. He has made just 33 appearances for the Tractor Boys since his move there and has found himself back on loan at Stanley in that time.

He started his career with spells as a youngster at Luton Town, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa. He then had loan spells at Tranmere Rovers, Wycombe Wanderers and Newport County during his time at Villa Park to gain experience.

Donacien left the Midlands on a permanent basis for an impressive two-year stint at Accrington to earn himself a move to the Championship with Ipswich.

His career path has directed him back to League One now but he will be excited to get going with Fleetwood. They are in action today against Wigan, who could get a chance to see what they have missed out on.

