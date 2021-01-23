Steven Gerrard claims Rangers are ‘making inroads’ in the transfer market, but refused to comment on his side’s pursuit of Bournemouth duo Jack Simpson and Nnamdi Ofoborh, Sky Sports (22.01, 21:20).

It was reported yesterday that Rangers were closing in on deals for the Bournemouth pair, but that they faced competition from English clubs.

Simpson, 24, is out of contract in the summer and has been the subject of interest from Cardiff City. The Bluebirds tabled a bid of £750,000 for Simpson which was accepted, before Neil Harris’ timely sacking.

Rangers’ move for Simpson then looks to be up in the air, and so too does their move for Ofoborh.

He’s out of contract in the summer and also on the radar of Charlton Athletic. The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Wycombe Wanderers and has three Championship appearances to his name this time round.

Rangers then will have to fend off the likes of Cardiff and Charlton to sign the Bournemouth duo, and they’ve an edge over the two English clubs in that they can offer Simpson and Ofoborh pre-contract deals this month.

That might be the way for Rangers to go if they’re to bring in one, or both of Simpson and Ofoborh, with Cardiff and Charlton looking for deals this month and obviously being unable to offer pre-contract deals to English-based players.

It could be a couple of keen signings for Rangers as they bid for Scottish dominance.