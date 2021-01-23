Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy will be looking to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad before the end of the transfer window. Here are five players he could sign-

Tom Lawrence

The Derby County winger has struggled to make an impact this season and has failed to score in 13 appearances. McCarthy knows him from managing him at former club Ipswich Town. Lawrence has been at Cardiff before on loan from Leicester City in 2016.

Bersant Celina

He is another who the new Bluebirds boss had at Ipswich. Celina, who is 24 years old, moved to France to join Dijon last summer from Swansea City but hasn’t scored in 15 games this term. Could Cardiff bring him back to the Championship?

Jack Byrne

McCarthy signed the former Manchester City, Oldham Athletic and Wigan Athletic midfielder for APOEL earlier this month but his departure from the Cypriot side could affect Byrne’s future there.

Aaron McEneff

The Bluebirds’ manager gave him call-ups to the Republic of Ireland national team when he was in charge over the past few years. McEneff has impressed for Shamrock Rovers since joining them in 2019 and has scored 18 goals in 60 games from midfield.

James Collins

He is another who McCarthy called up for Ireland. Cardiff need goals and the Luton Town forward has proven he can get them at Championship level. He is the sort of striker the Welsh side are crying out for and he would be ideal. However, Luton may be reluctant to sell.

Happy with the appointment of McCarthy, Cardiff fans?