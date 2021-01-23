Charlton Athletic take on Swindon Town today and will be looking to bounce back from their midweek defeat to Peterborough United.

The Addicks have won in their last seven games in the league and need to start picking up some consistency.

Swindon will be no pushovers as they look to claw themselves out of relegation danger. John Sheridan’s side are currently 23rd in the league and only Burton Albion separates them from the bottom of the league.

Charlton will be boosted by the loan signing of Jayden Stockley from Preston North End, who has become their third signing of the January transfer window.

Team news

The hosts have midfielder Albie Morgan back as he has served his suspension now. However, defensive duo Ryan Inniss and Akin Famewo remain out injured, whilst Marcus Maddison is also expected to miss this one.

Quotes

Bowyer has told his sides’ official club website: “The away game at Swindon was disappointing – another game we were in control. We have to do things right and compete in the way we have done in the last couple of games. We have to just concentrate on what we need to do.”

Charlton remain in the Play-Off places despite their slump in form and are above 7th place Crewe Alexandra by a single point.

Line-up

Here is a predicted starting XI for the Addicks this afternoon- (4-3-3)-

Ben Amos, Chris Gunter, Deji Oshilaja, Jason Pearce, Ian Maatsen, Paul Smyth, Darren Pratley, Jake Forster-Caskey, Andrew Shinnie, Conor Washington, Ronnie Schwartz, Liam Millar.