The Sun reporter Alan Nixon has revealed Crewe Alexandra are ‘doing a deal’ for SC Paderborn playmaker Antony Evans.

Evans is being linked with a move back to England a year after he swapped Everton for SC Paderborn.

Reports have recently claimed Wigan Athletic are eyeing up a move for the former England youth international. Now, it has been claimed the Latics may face competition for his signature.

The Sun reporter Alan Nixon has claimed Crewe Alexandra are ‘doing a deal’ for the 22-year-old.

Crewe. Doing a deal for Antony Evans. Midfield. Everton kid who has been with Paderborn in Germany. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 22, 2021

Since linking up with the 2.Bundesliga side, Evans has struggled to make an impact with Paderborn. Across all competitions, the Liverpool-born playmaker has featured eight times across all competitions, laying on one assist.

So far this season, the former Morecambe and Blackpool loan man has played just twice. Both appearances have come off the bench, with his last outing coming in a 4-3 loss to Hamburg back in September.

Most of Evans’ game time in England came in Everton’s youth ranks but he also picked up experience out on loan in the Football League.

The Paderborn man appeared 12 times in a stint with Blackpool, notching up 14 appearances with Morecambe.

Prior to his departure, Evans was a highly-rated prospect at Goodison Park. He played 70 times for the club’s Under-23s side, chipping in with 17 goals and 10 assists for the young Toffees.

