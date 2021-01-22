In news just coming through, promotion-challenging Swansea City has announced the capture of USMNT striker Jordan Morris from MSL side Seattle Sounders.

The 39-cap international joins up with the 2nd placed Championship Swans and will add firepower to the Welsh side’s front line attack.

Who is Jordan Morris?

Seattle-born Morris started out his football journey with Eastside FC, joining the Sounders in 2012. He was part of their academy set-up before heading to college.

His college of choice was Stanford University; Morris featured for the Stanford Cardinals – their football side.

His 54 games for the Cardinals saw him score 23 goals. Such was his potential that he drove them to a National Championship where the Cardinal defeated Clemson.

In that game, Morris scored the opening two goals within 90 seconds of the start of the match. He went on to win the 2016 Hermann Trophy – an award for the best college player.

He had a trial in 2016 at Bundesliga side Werder Bremen, turning them down to play in the MSL with his hometown Sounders. To press, Morris has featured in 129 games for Seattle, scoring 42 goals and adding 21 assists.

Seattle to the Swans – a transatlantic flight

Swansea City’s website announced earlier that the Welsh side had landed the talented American striker for the rest of the current Championship campaign.

His temporary move to the Principality is subject to the usual international clearances which, given his pedigree shouldn’t form too much of a problem.

As well as being a temporary loan deal, Swansea City’s statement lets on that it will be a move which “includes an option to buy” on the season ends. This is something verified by Forbes soccer writer Manuel Veth on Twitter:

Update! Swansea will have an option to make this deal permanent. #USMNT https://t.co/hWJiTZtQw8 — Dr. Manuel Veth (@ManuelVeth) January 22, 2021

Morris will wear the number 11 shirt for Swansea but is not eligible for Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Nottingham Forest.

Jordan Morris biographical details taken from player pages on Transfermarkt and Wikipedia.

Will Jordan Morris be able to adapt his MLS game to the rigours of the Championship and become a success?