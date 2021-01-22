Bournemouth’s Jack Wilshere took part in a Twitter Q&A this evening, where he discussed his previous links to both Arsenal and Rangers before signing for the Cherries.

The former Arsenal man signed a short-term deal at Bournemouth this week. He’d been in training with the club and joins for a second spell, having impressed whilst on loan in the 2016/17 season.

He joins Jason Tindall’s side amid a dip in form though – Bournemouth have suffered back-to-back defeats in the Championship and have since dropped down to 6th.

When asked what he expects from his second spell on the South Coast, Wilshere said:

Thank you. Simple answer is Promotion. https://t.co/55Xdg08ZQT — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) January 22, 2021

Wilshere broke through with Arsenal as a young product of Arsene Wenger. In his early career, Wilshere looked destined to become one of England’s greatest midfielders – he had the doggedness needed to play in the Premier League, and the technical ability to match.

Injury has blighted his career though. Speaking on where his best playing position might be these days, Wilshere said:

4 or 8. Not 10 amymore https://t.co/1VMMMVwP7H — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) January 22, 2021

Rangers were linked with a move for Wilshere this month. Rangers were said to be considering a short-term deal for the 29-year-old.

But Wilshere claims he had ‘no contact’ from Rangers boss Steven Gerrard before signing for Bournemouth.

He was also backed for an unexpected return to Arsenal. Mikel Arteta spoke highly of Wilshere back in November and wouldn’t rule out the move. Wilshere revealed that there was no contact with Arsenal though.

No contact. Arteta is a great coach but he has a good squad there and they are building something special. https://t.co/u2uM8My6IO — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) January 22, 2021

Bournemouth fans will be hoping that Wilshere can maintain some level of fitness and help them across the promotion line.

His ability has never, and still isn’t in doubt – he’s a world class player on his day, but he’s too often proved unfortunate with injuries.

Tindall will be raring to see him in action having monitored him in training for the past few weeks, and Wilshere could make his second debut for the club when Bournemouth host Crawley Town in the FA Cup next week.