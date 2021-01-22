There seems to be an increasing trend for English-based footballers to head out to Turkish football. That trend is set to continue with the following news coming through:

Profesyonel futbolcu Halil İbrahim Dervişoğlu’nun kulübümüze geçici transferi konusunda futbolcu ve kulübü Brentford F.C. ile resmi görüşmelere başlanmıştır. pic.twitter.com/NCa9cnV8SD — Galatasaray Spor Kulübü (@GalatasaraySK) January 22, 2021

The above tweet, from Turkish giants Galatasaray, confirms that the Istanbul-based side are in contact with Brentford over striker Halil Dervisoglu.

From Holland with love – Dervisoglu

21-year-old Dervisoglu is of Turkish ancestry but grew up in Holland. Born in Rotterdam, the youngster started out in football with hometown side Sparta Rotterdam.

He made his way through the youth rankings at the Dutch club, ging on to make 36 appearances for the Under-21s, scoring 25 goals and adding 14 assists.

He progressed into the first-team picture in July 2018. In his time with the senior squad, Dervisoglu went on to make 58 appearances, scoring 16 goals and making 12 assists.

It was this form and potential that saw Brentford come forward and pay around £2.7m for him at the beginning of August 2019 – with him arriving at the start of January 2020.

Not quite buzzing at Bees – Gala calling

Brentford fans haven’t really seen the best of the 11-cap Turkey Under-21 international since he arrived at the London club.

It’s fair to say that he hasn’t really set the Bees alight since his move from his native Holland. In total, he’s featured just nine times for Thomas Frank’s men, scoring one goal and providing one assist. Indeed, he spent three months back in Holland on loan at FC Twente Enschede.

That has brought Galatasaray to the negotiating table – as per their tweet (above). Translated, the tweet reads:

“Official negotiations with football player and club Brentford FC have started for the temporary transfer of professional football player Halil İbrahim Dervişoğlu to our club.”

Galatasaray have, therefore, confirmed that they are in formal negotiations with Brentford over Dervisoglue. The Cimbom want the 21-year-old striker on a loan deal for the rest of the season.

It would appear that this loan would be for the rest of the season. There is no mention of any clauses or purchase obligations.

