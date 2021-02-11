If Barnsley’s young nippers are looking for hardened trophy-winning experience ahead of their FA Cup clash with Chelsea, they need not look much further than their leader.

Head coach Valerien Ismael won no fewer than five domestic cup competitions in his playing career across his native France and then Germany.

He claimed both knockout prizes in France with his hometown club Strasbourg, winning the Coupe de la Ligue in 1997 and the Coupe de France four years later, with another League Cup sandwiched in between with Lens for good measure.

And those achievements were emulated in Germany where he twice won the DFB-Pokal, with Werder Bremen in 2004 and Bayern Munich in 2006, both as part of Bundesliga-and-cup doubles.

Ismael’s quench for silverware remains, and considering his glittered past it should be no surprise to find that cup competitions are considered a serious matter to the 45-year-old.

There was no sign of rest or rotation in the opening rounds as they beat Tranmere Rovers and Norwich City, a refreshing approach to a competition that is now considered second-class all too often by managers, both English and foreign.

“The cup is always something special,” he told The72 ahead of the tonight’s tie. “For me as a player, it was always something special. I loved the competition, it is something with its own rules. You saw the fourth round gave us a lot of surprise results for Premier League clubs.

“We need a perfect game, we need a performance, we need joy to play in that game and to take our chance. We will have a chance, we need to use it.

“This is the cup. It’s all about staying in the game, keeping the game alive, keep a chance to score and to come through. This is what we want to do.”

And while Ismael is no longer able to influence events on the field in these big cup matches, his experience has allowed him to pass on some key messages to his Barnsley squad ahead of what, for the vast majority, will be one of the biggest matches of their careers.

“As a manager, you can only give your thoughts or your experience,” he said. “But the real moment is on the pitch, what happens when the ref’s whistle (is blown).

“This is what I talked about, the emotion. I have a young team and maybe it’s a big experience for them. They have to control emotions, find a way to stay focused on the gameplan.”

It is a biggest game yet as Barnsley boss for Ismael, who was not in situ when the Reds went to Stamford Bridge in the EFL Cup earlier this season, and having claimed after their third-round win that “it could be the right moment for us to have a big name”, there is no doubt it is a match-up he is relishing inside.

And he wants his team to do the same, to display what they are about, to show “our way to play football” and be “unpleasant”.

For all his enthusiasm for this competition, Ismael is genuinely saddened that “we play at home without our fans, because I think for our fans it could be something really special”. Oakwell’s finest hour in this competition came with the visit of Chelsea 13 years ago, but even a repeat would simply not be the same in an empty ground.

While the “big atmosphere” generated by the passion of the fans on the terraces for these big FA Cup occasions is missing, a man who brings plenty of energy to the dugout himself will hope to sprinkle some cup-winning stardust.