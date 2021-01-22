Wigan Athletic could be welcoming in former Blackburn Rovers midfielder David Dunn into their coaching set up, claims Alan Nixon.

Wigan Athletic after their unfortunate demise from the Championship last season are now fending off relegation into the fourth-tier of English football. They currently sit in 22nd-place of the League One table but The Sun’s Alan Nixon has hinted at a possible coaching role for Dunn at Wigan Athletic.

Wigan. Could be a new coaching face on or near bench tomorrow. An old pal of the manager. Out of work boss. 😉 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 22, 2021

Wigan. David Dunn been in today. Poss role helping out management team. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 22, 2021

Now aged 41, Dunn is best known for his playing days at Blackburn Rovers. A product of the club’s youth academy, Dunn would make 378 appearances in all competitions for Rovers, in two separate stints at the club – he spent three-and-a-half seasons at Birmingham City in between those two spells.

Since retiring, Dunn has had spells in charge of both Oldham Athletic and Barrow, having previously worked in the Blackburn Rovers coaching set up too. Sacked by Barrow last month, Dunn could be about to link up with Leam Richardson at Wigan Athletic.

Dunn is a player who knows the Football League very well. He amassed 456 appearances as a professional footballer and captained Rovers, winning a cap for England too. But in 42 games as a manager at both Oldham and Barrow combined, Dunn oversaw just five wins, having been sacked from both.

As a coach though, Dunn will bring a lot of experience to a Wigan side that looks to be turning their fortunes around. They’re unbeaten in their last four League One games now, having lost just once in seven. They host Fleetwood Town tomorrow and Dunn is expected to be in attendance.