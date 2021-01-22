Wigan Athletic have rejected bids for Kyle Joseph, Tom Pearce and Sean McGurk, as per Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 22.01.21, 13.57).

The Latics have knocked back offers for some of their key players.

They have turned down bids from Championship clubs for Joseph and Pearce, whilst a Premier League side have come in for McGurk.

Leam Richardson’s side are facing a battle to keep hold of some of their prized assets in this transfer window but are holding firm at the moment to ensure they get the right deals.

Read: Wigan Athletic targeting former Everton attacker

Joseph, who is 19 years old, has caught the eye this season and it is no surprise to see clubs interested in him. He has scored five goals in 14 games in all competitions this term and is out of contract at the end of the campaign.

The teenager has been linked with the likes of Sheffield United, Tottenham Hotspur, Celtic and Rangers this month, as per the Daily Mail.

Pearce joined the Latics from Leeds United in January 2019 and has established himself as their starting left-back in League One now. However, he is another who they are fighting to keep hold of this winter.

McGurk has been linked with Pearce’s former club and Marcelo Bielsa’s side have been targeting him in this window, as per The Sun, and it will be interesting to see if they are able to lure him to Elland Road.

Wigan are in action tomorrow against fellow North West side Fleetwood Town.

Will Wigan keep hold of their key players?