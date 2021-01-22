Cardiff City will allow proposed new boss Mick McCarthy to sign players before the end of the transfer window, as per Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 22.01.21, 15.54).

The Bluebirds are turning to him as the man to replace Neil Harris, who was sacked yesterday after a poor run of form.

McCarthy, who is 61 years old, is expected to sign a deal until the end of the season with the Championship side.

The Welsh outfit will give him the chance to add reinforcements to his squad over the next couple of weeks if he wants to.

McCarthy has most recently managed in Cyprus with APOEL but was sacked earlier this month after just a couple of months.

The experienced boss has racked up over 1,000 games as a manager and will now be looking to help Cardiff rise up the table.

Career to date

He managed Millwall and Republic of Ireland before landing the Sunderland job in 2003. He spent three years in the North East and guided the Black Cats to promotion to the top flight during his time there.

The ex-Barnsley and Manchester City defender then had a six-year stint at Wolves and earned the second Championship promotion of his career in 2009.

McCarthy left Molinuex nine years ago and subsequently linked up with Ipswich Town. He did a steady job at Portman Road under a tight budget and has since gone on to manage Ireland again. He went to Cyprus in November for a new challenge but is now on his way back to the Football League.

Good appointment for Cardiff?