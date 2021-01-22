Sky Sports’ Keith Downie claims that Newcastle United are in talks to bring in Bournemouth first-team coach Graeme Jones to ‘assist’ Steve Bruce at Newcastle United.

Jones was last season in charge of Luton Town. Famed for being Roberto Martinez’s no.2 throughout his career, he’s now understudying Jason Tindall at Bournemouth as they vie for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Downie though reports that Jones is being lined up at Newcastle:

Understand Newcastle are in talks to bring in Bournemouth no.2 Graeme Jones to assist Steve Bruce and his coaching team. Jones, who is from Tyneside, was Roberto Martinez’s no.2 at Belgium. Jones set to be on the same level as coaches Stephen Clemence & Steve Agnew #NUFC — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) January 22, 2021

Bruce is struggling in the Premier League and fans are putting more and more pressure on owner Mike Ashley to part ways.

His side currently sit in 15th-place of the Premier League table having gone nine games without a win in all competitions.

Ashley though doesn’t seem likely to pay out Bruce’s contract and instead he will seek the services of Jones, who was coaching at West Bromwich Albion before landing the Luton Town job ahead of last season.

It’ll come as a huge blow to Bournemouth. Form is starting to sway on the pitch and now they face losing a vastly experienced and respected coach in Jones, who only came in last summer.

They’ve dropped down to 6th in the Championship table after suffering back-to-back defeats – both without scoring.

That earlier spark that Tindall has installed is seemingly dwindling with several of their players linked with Premier League moves, including David Brooks and Josh King – West Ham are preparing a £16million offer for the latter.

Up next for Bournemouth is the visit of Crawley Town in the FA Cup next week.