Cardiff City look set to appoint Mick McCarthy as manager, after parting ways with Neil Harris last night – Sheffield Wednesday front-runner Paul Cook rejected an offer from the Welsh club.

Harris bows out after 14-months in charge of Cardiff City. A 1-0 defeat at home to QPR in the Championship last night was their fifth-straight loss in the league, with McCarthy now poised to take over after his failed stint in Cyprus.

BREAKING: Mick McCarthy is set to be named as the new Cardiff City boss. Paul Cook had been offered a 6-month deal by the club but turned it down as he wants something longer term. – talkSPORT understands pic.twitter.com/LW8P4P9whp — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 22, 2021

Cook has long been Sheffield Wednesday fans’ favoured choice to come in. They wanted him when Garry Monk was sacked and now want him as Tony Pulis’ successor, who was sacked at the end of last month.

The former Wigan Athletic boss is said to have applied for the job, along with a host of other names including Thorsten Fink.

Cook though has previously suggested that he’s deterred by owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Paul Cook, on #SWFC talks: “It’s a fantastic opportunity for anyone but people have to understand about modern day football, if you want to manage one of these good clubs you have to be able to manage. If you’re not allowed to manage, then you’re an employee and not a manager.” — Elliott Jackson (@_ElliottJackson) January 15, 2021

After Harris’ sacking last night it was valentine that Cook would soon come into contention. He was tipped alongside Pulis to takeover at Cardiff City but now Vincent Tan looks set to appoint McCarthy, in a deal likely lasting until the end of the season.

Cook’s rejection of the Cardiff City job will come as a boost to Sheffield Wednesday fans. He wants a long-term project and the one at Sheffield Wednesday is certainly that. But the final decision boils down to Chansiri in more than one way – can he and Cook come to an arrangement in where Cook feels comfortable taking charge? Or will Chansiri even consider appointing him, with a foreign appointment looking increasingly likely?

If Sheffield Wednesday are to stand any chance of landing Cook then it needs to happen soon – he’d be a surefire hit with the fans and he’s an esteemed Football League promotion-winner. Clearly on the lookout for his next project as well, expect Cook to take the next best job available.