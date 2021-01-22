Cardiff City look set to appoint Mick McCarthy as manager, after parting ways with Neil Harris last night – Sheffield Wednesday front-runner Paul Cook rejected an offer from the Welsh club.

Harris bows out after 14-months in charge of Cardiff City. A 1-0 defeat at home to QPR in the Championship last night was their fifth-straight loss in the league, with McCarthy now poised to take over after his failed stint in Cyprus.

Cook has long been Sheffield Wednesday fans’ favoured choice to come in. They wanted him when Garry Monk was sacked and now want him as Tony Pulis’ successor, who was sacked at the end of last month.

The former Wigan Athletic boss is said to have applied for the job, along with a host of other names including Thorsten Fink.

Cook though has previously suggested that he’s deterred by owner Dejphon Chansiri.

After Harris’ sacking last night it was valentine that Cook would soon come into contention. He was tipped alongside Pulis to takeover at Cardiff City but now Vincent Tan looks set to appoint McCarthy, in a deal likely lasting until the end of the season.

Cook’s rejection of the Cardiff City job will come as a boost to Sheffield Wednesday fans. He wants a long-term project and the one at Sheffield Wednesday is certainly that. But the final decision boils down to Chansiri in more than one way – can he and Cook come to an arrangement in where Cook feels comfortable taking charge? Or will Chansiri even consider appointing him, with a foreign appointment looking increasingly likely?

If Sheffield Wednesday are to stand any chance of landing Cook then it needs to happen soon – he’d be a surefire hit with the fans and he’s an esteemed Football League promotion-winner. Clearly on the lookout for his next project as well, expect Cook to take the next best job available.