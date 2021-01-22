Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager Neil Thompson has said that new signing Andre Green is “in the frame” for a debut in the FA Cup against Everton.

Thompson returns to the dugout for Sunday’s fourth-round tie at Goodison Park, having been forced to miss their victory at Exeter City in the previous round along with a host of players following a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

While the squad that he will have available to him isn’t fully clear following a string of virus cases, along with injuries, there will be the boost of their new signing.

Green is the only addition the Owls have made so far in this transfer window, bringing the former Aston Villa winger in on a free transfer.

The 25-year-old has been without a club for six months but Thompson said that he was in good shape and could make his debut in their cup clash on Sunday night.

“Andre’s come in and trained really well this week,” he told The72. “Obviously he’s not been at the club long but he’s certainly in the frame, that is for sure.

“He’s shown a good attitude, I like what I’ve seen, so him amongst others will be looking to get involved this weekend I’m sure.”

Thompson was more coy on the picture for the rest of his squad, which hasn’t played since that cup tie at Exeter a fortnight ago and were last unaffected by Covid issues on New Years’ Day.

Wednesday had a host of injury problems to manage at the turn of the year, starting in goal where Kerien Westwood (groin) joined Cameron Dawson (knee) on the sidelines.

In defence they were missing Joost van Aken (groin), Julian Borner (head) and Chey Dunkley (hamstring), along with Dominic Iorfa’s season-ending ruptured Achilles tendon.

Like Borner, midfielder Massimo Luongo (knee) has been missing for more than a month, while Jack Windass suffered a hamstring injury in the victory over Derby which remains their last league tie.

Thompson offered hope that there would more options available to him in that regard at Everton, but did not want to reveal which players may or may not play.

“Obviously we’ve had injury issues with them,” he said. “We’ll check on them tomorrow in terms of availability but they are progressing. We’ve had a couple back on the training pitch which is quite nice.

“We’ve got to make sure it’s the right time if were going to put them back in. We’ll take that on as we see fit, we’ve been keeping an eye on them this week and we’ll do that tomorrow.”

He said “not all of them” would be able to play and added: “There’s a couple (of concerns) but I’m not going to give anything away in terms of selection. We’ll wait and see.”

Thompson did report positively on Windass, however, saying that the forward has been training well this week.

“He’s fine, he’s come back in,” the caretaker boss said. “He obviously had a bit of a hamstring issue against Derby. He’s joined in training this week but like all of them we’re treading carefully with the ones coming back.

“But he’s looked sharp, he’s quite happy with himself, so there’s a lot of competition in that area now.”

Those options have also been boosted by the return of loanee Jack Marriott, who is back in Sheffield after completing his recovery from a calf injury back at parent club Derby.

“Jack’s come back in really good condition,” said Thompson. “He’s looking really sharp and he’s chomping at the bit to get started.”