The Athletic reports that QPR’s loan pursuit of Fulham midfielder Stefan Johansen will boil down to finances, with Blackburn Rovers also in the running.

QPR have this week been tipped to sign Johansen on loan for the remainder of the season. The 30-year-old’s only two appearances this season have come in the EFL Cup having fallen out of favour under Scott Parker in the Premier League.

Soon after, Blackburn Rovers were credited with a loan interest as well. Now it looks as though Blackburn Rovers could have a foothold in the race for Johansen after The Athletic suggested that QPR could struggle to ‘secure an affordable wage percentage’.

The pressure is on Warburton to find a short-term replacement for Tom Carroll. He’s been ruled out for three months in what is a huge blow to Warburton, with Carroll having quietly gone about his season to become a key player in this QPR side.

Johansen fits the bill – he’s a very similar type player in that he’ll cover a lot of ground, make neat and tidy passes in the build up and so on.

The former Celtic man has some more experience than Carroll though and is a lot more useful going forward too, and so Johansen could prove to be a shrewd signing for QPR.

Blackburn could yet scupper their plans – Tony Mowbray’s side have proved indifferent this season and having started to plug holes in their defence, Rovers are seemingly keen on bolstering other positions.

If QPR can muster enough wages to bring in Johansen then they’ll remain favourites to sign him given their locality to Fulham. But with the current financial situation for most in the Football League, it remains unseen whether QPR can do so.