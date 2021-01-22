Alfie Doughty has today left Charlton Athletic for Stoke City.

The Addicks can finally put this transfer saga behind them and start planning for the future. Here are five left-sided players they could sign to replace him-

Randell Williams

He has impressed in League Two at Exeter City and has made 76 appearances for the Grecians since joining them in 2019, chipping in with eight goals and 15 assists. He is currently injured at the moment so could be a target for the summer.

Steve Seddon

The attacking left-back is back at Birmingham City having spent the first-half of this season on loan at AFC Wimbledon. He has previously had loan stints at Stevenage and Portsmouth.

Cohen Bramall

He helped Colchester United get to the fourth tier Play-Off final last season and remains with the U’s today. Charlton could look at bringing him back to London with him previously spending time on the books at Arsenal.

Harry Pickering

Crewe Alexandra are facing a real battle to keep hold of him. Blackburn Rovers have been linked with a move for him in this January transfer window but the Addicks should join the race for him. He has risen up thorough the Railwaymen’s academy and fits the bill for Lee Bowyer’s side.

Tom Pearce

The former Leeds United man has caught the eye with Wigan Athletic this season and fits the bill for Charlton as a replacement for Doughty. He has made 24 appearances in all competitions for the Latics this term and has five assists to his name.

