According to Sun reporter Phil Cadden, Cardiff City are heavily in talks with the representatives of Mick McCarthy about bringing the Yorkshireman to the club.

Cardiff has been in need of a new manager since Thursday evening after the sacking of Neil Harris and his team.

Harris felt the axe after six defeats on the spin saw the Bluebirds spiral to 15th place in the table.

Cardiff City under Harris

Harris had been in charge at the Welsh club since mid-November 2019. He signed on at the club on a deal that would have lasted until the summer of 2022 if it had run its true course.

He replaced Neil Warnock at the Bluebirds and brought with him his own management team. Prior to that, Harris had cut his teeth in management during a four-and-a-half-year spell at Millwall.

His time at the Cardiff City Stadium saw him in charge for 62 games with a return of 1.44 points-per-match. However, it was his six consecutive losses that brought his 432-day tenure to an end.

Cardiff City – the McCarthy link

Earlier today, Sun reporter Cadden tweeted the following:

Mick McCarthy to Cardiff… — Phil Cadden (@pjcadden) January 22, 2021

It was a tweet that was followed up with this story from him.

Of course, Mick McCarthy needs no introduction to even the most casual of football fans. He is the straight-talking, shoot-from-the-hip former Republic of Ireland manager who clashed with Roy Keane.

He’s got a depth of managerial experience better than that of the sacked Harris. McCarthy is the man that the Bluebirds have, says Cadden in his story, identified “as their number one target.”

He was last in a job at Cypriot side APOEL Nicosia before being unceremoniously bombed out after just eight games in charge.

Cadden says that apart from a few details under discussion, he is about to be unveiled as the next Cardiff City boss.

Cardiff City fans and Twitter comments

There is little doubt that the acerbic Irishman is a big-name manager and one who would get a job done at Cardiff City.

As with any manager, potential/incoming or otherwise, there is bound to be plenty of fan noise. That is the case here and, below, is a selection of some of the comments coming from Bluebirds fans.

Mick Mccarthy!? I'd rather micky mouse #CCFC — jon (@johnnyfach_90) January 22, 2021

I haven’t heard one City fan saying they are pleased with the appointment of Mick McCarthy. The clubs a shambles 😡 #Bluebirds #CCFC — Jonathan Williams (@JonnyIrwin1989) January 22, 2021

Appointing Mick McCarthy after sacking Neil Harris feels very much like trying to rediscover that Neil Warnock vibe by Cardiff City. An appointment founded in what he has done, rather than what he could do.#CCFC #CardiffCity — Tom Bodell (@TBBodell) January 22, 2021

I mean this club never learns. Wouldn't it be marvel to hire someone under 45, maybe someone who's actually played football in the last 10 years #CCFC #Bluebirds https://t.co/wG70HVG4RS — Rhys Sellwood (@Rhysius) January 22, 2021

Not all fans are critical though. There are some voices raised in praise of the impending appointment.

Well well @CardiffCityFC looking like the next Cardiff City manager is going to be Mick McCarthy who is now odds-on favourite. Thoughts @CardiffCityFC fans? #CCFC #Bluebirds — Ollie Stockdale 🎙 (@OllieStockdale1) January 22, 2021

Mick Mccarthy!!! Not going to say too much because I remember being disappointed when he brought in Warnock and he's now a club legend. Will get behind whoever is at the helm #ccfc #Bluebirds — Stefan Griffiths (@stefbluebird) January 22, 2021

Is Mick McCarthy the right man for Cardiff City?