Barnsley have today announced the departure of midfielder Mike Bahre.

The 25-year-old joined Barnsley on a permanent deal in 2019 after spending the 2018/19 season on loan from Hannover 96.

He’d go on to make 27 appearances in all competitions last season and would be named captain, but he hasn’t featured at all in this campaign owing to hip surgery.

After Daniel Stendel’s sacking soon into the 2019/20 season, Bahre would fall right down the pecking order under next manager Gerard Struber, and now under Valerien Ismael, who told The72 of Bahre earlier this week:

“I think it will be this week or next week he can train and we will see what happens with him. The first thinking for him is to find a solution to play. He has two weeks to find a solution.”

The Frenchman has made dark horses out of Barnsley this season but today they’ve announced the release of Bahre, having previously hinted at doing so in this window to make room in the budget.

Bahre in his first year-and-a-half at Barnsley proved to be on of their best players. Fans quickly grew to love him and his demise has been both unfortunate and unlucky.

Ismael has come in to replace Struber this season and has since worked wonders to get Barnsley in a position to mount a play-off push in the second half of this campaign.

Despite back-to-back defeats in the Championship, Barnsley sit in 11th-place of the table – eight points behind 6th-place Bournemouth.

A top-six finish still seems unlikely but Barnsley fans will be appreciative that for once they’re looking up the Championship table rater than down.

Up next for Barnsley is the visit of runaway league leaders Norwich City in the FA Cup on Saturday.