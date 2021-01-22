Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan has admitted that the club “need help” in the transfer market.

The deadline for the end of the January window is fast approaching and the Championship strugglers have so far made just one signing.

Last week they announced the capture of Andre Green on a free transfer, with the former Aston Villa winger signing an 18-month deal with the Owls.

However, further additions may be on the cards before the month is out, with the club currently positioned perilously in the table.

Wednesday are sat in the 23rd place, albeit with a points deduction and games in hand following their recent enforced postponements due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

They have won their last two, beating Middlesbrough and Derby County with Neil Thompson in caretaker charge following the dismissal of Tony Pulis.

However, Bannan – who is close to agreeing a new deal at the club – has said that the squad still needs strengthening ahead of the big survival battle that lies in store in the second half of the season.

“I think the club is working on that, they’ve made that obvious,” he told The72 in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Owls’ FA Cup fourth-round trip to Premier League side Everton.

“Andre Green has come in and will play a big part for the rest of the season. We need help obviously, we could do with a few more players.

“Hopefully that can help; when you get new players in it seems to lift everyone, and everyone needs to go again because they know their place is under threat.

“It’s always good when you get new players in, it’s competition for places so hopefully it happens in the next few days and it’ll be a big boost for the club.”

The one addition that has been made so far is Green, who has joined the team after six months as a free agent.

The 22-year-old was released by Aston Villa, where he came through the academy to reach the first team, at the end of the 2019-20 season.

His last games came on loan for Charlton Athletic at the end of last season, at which point negotiations began with Sheffield Wednesday over a move that would take half a year to finally be sorted.

Despite that spell of inaction Bannan, who was a senior player at Villa as Green was coming up through the ranks, has been impressed with the new boy since his arrival.

“He’s done really well, considering he’s not played much football since the last lockdown,” said the Owls skipper.

“He’s looked really sharp, you can see he’s quick and a good finisher so he’s got good attributes that will help this team.”