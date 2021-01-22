Neil Harris was looking more and more certain for the chop as the losses piled up. After six losses on the spin, Harris was sacked yesterday.

He left the Welsh club along with his management team. That left the Bluebirds to begin the search for another boss.

According to Sun reporter Phil Cadden on Twitter (below), that search could be over:

Mick McCarthy to Cardiff… — Phil Cadden (@pjcadden) January 22, 2021

Mick McCarthy – managerial nous

61-year-old McCarthy starred for the likes of hometown club Barnsley, Manchester City and Marseille before hanging up his playing boots at Millwall in 1992.

That very same ‘firebrand’ nature he exhibited as a player followed him into management. McCarthy in nothing but outspoken on matters and shoots from the hip.

In terms of management, the straight-talking Tyke has bags of it on his CV. He has stints in charge of Millwall, Sunderland, Wolves and Ipswich. This experience on the domestic level runs alongside two stints as manager of the Republic of Ireland.

His last stint in management came at Cypriot club APOEL Nicosia. He was sacked from there after just eight games in charge.

McCarthy touted as Cardiff City incoming

The Sun’s Cadden followed up his earlier tweet with this article, stating that McCarthy is set to be unveiled as the next Bluebird’s boss.

He writes that the Welsh side singled out McCarthy “as their number one target” after sacking Harris yesterday.

He says that the club are “in talks” with McCarthy’s representatives as they look to have a rapid filling of the still-warm manager seat at the club.

Cadden adds that talks are still underway and that details of the contract and its length “are still to be tied up” before any official announcement is made.

Is Mick McCarthy to right man to turn Cardiff City's fortunes around?