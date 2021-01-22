Gillingham midfielder Kyle Dempsey is attracting interest from the Championship.

Football Insider has reported that Preston North End, Barnsley and Luton Town are keen on signing him in this transfer window.

Nottingham Forest have also been credited with an interest with it looking like the Gills could face a battle to keep hold of him this month.

Dempsey, who is 25 years old, only joined Steve Evans’ side in August but has impressed so far this term, scoring four goals in 20 appearances in all competitions.

Read: Luton Town cool interest in Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper

The Cumbria-born midfielder spent the past four seasons with Fleetwood Town in League One but left in search of a new challenge when his contract expired last summer.

He has slotted in nicely into Gillingham’s side and they saw off competition to land his signature in the last transfer window.

Read: Preston North End striker set for move to Charlton Athletic

Dempsey started his career at Carlisle United and went onto make 51 appearances for their first-team as a youngster, chipping in with 11 goals.

The midfielder was then snapped up by Championship outfit Huddersfield Town in 2015 but struggled to make an impact with the Terriers. They loaned him out to Fleetwood in his second season and the North West side made his move there permanent in May 2017.

Dempsey was a regular for the Cod Army and also spent time away loan at Peterborough United in the second-half of the 2018/19 season.

He is proven in League One now and could be thrown another chance in the second tier this winter, with Preston, Barnsley and Luton linked.

Will Dempsey leave Gillingham?