Barring a cataclysmic clash of fate, Rangers are pretty much SPL champions this season. A 20-point lead is good enough for that.

However, that almost ‘certainty’ hasn’t stopped Gers boss Steven Gerrard casting his eyes elsewhere as he looks to next season.

Those eyes have landed at Bournemouth, according to Sky Sports, and are fixed firmly on young defender Jack Simpson.

It is an interest that will pit the former Liverpool legend in competition with Championship side Cardiff City.

Who is Jack Simpson?

24-year-old Simpson is a player who has spent his entire football career at Dean Court – that is aside from a two-month loan in 2015 to AFC Totton.

He was promoted to the first-team picture in January 2018 and has gone on to make 35 appearances (one goal/one assist) for the senior Cherries.

11 of these 35 appearances have been in the Premier League. That experience has been bolstered with nine appearances so far in this season’s Sky Bet Championship.

Whilst that doesn’t represent a ‘wealth’ of experience, it does go alongside the potential that many see in him.

Rangers toe-to-toe with Cardiff City

Sky Sports (link above) say that “Rangers have made contact” with Bournemouth over a “potential double deal for in-demand duo Jack Simpson and Nnamdi Ofoborh.”

This contact with the Cherries will bring them into direct confrontation with Cardiff City who Sky Sports say “have already had a £750,000 bid accepted” for the promising central defender.

Another issue clouding matters for the Bluebirds at the moment is the sacking yesterday of Neil Harris and his team. That came after six straight defeats and sees the Welsh side rudderless.

Whatever the management situation at the club, having Rangers make contact with Bournemouth over Jack Simpson does put an obstacle in Cardiff’s way. If they want him, it is an obstacle that the Welsh side must clamber over.

Will Cardiff City's £750,000 offer Jack Simpson be enough to beat off Rangers?