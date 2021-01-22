Exeter City boss Matt Taylor expects Joel Randall to stay this month, as per a report by Devon Live.

The youngster has been linked with the likes of Celtic, Swansea City and Charlton Athletic in this transfer window.

However, the Grecians are hopeful of keeping hold of him this winter unless his valuation of £1 million is met.

Charlton have seen two bids rejected for him recently, both of which were in the region of around £300,000.

Taylor has said: “Joel is still our player and I expect him to be our player at the end of the window. There has been interest but we have a certain valuation for Joel and one that reflects what we has done this season and what he will do in the future as we know he will be a top, top, player but I expect him to be our player unless something very worthwhile comes in.

“Unless someone comes in with an offer we take seriously or is a significant offer, then we expect him to be our player. How long we can keep him within our ranks will depend on what happens this season and how the season ends, as we expect him to be a high calibre player and if he does leave us, it will be for a significant amount of money.”

Randall, who is 21 years old, has had an impressive season in League Two and it is no surprise to see him being targeted by clubs higher up the football pyramid. He has made 26 appearances in all competitions for the Exeter this term, chipping in with eight goals and five assists.

He is a product of the Grecians’ academy and has risen up through their youth ranks. He made his first-team debut four years ago in the EFL Trophy but has spent a lot of time since then out on loan to get game time.

The Salisbury-born attacker has also had spells at Taunton Town, Bideford, Weston-super-Mare and Weymouth over recent years to get some experience under his belt.

