Former Liverpool youngster Kevin Stewart was released by Hull City at the end of last season, having missed out on potential moves to Middlesbrough and Swansea City soon after.

The 27-year-old began life at Tottenham Hotspur. He would join up with Liverpool in 2014 having never featured for Spurs, going on to make 20 appearances in all competitions for the Reds.

After several loan spells in the Football League, Stewart left Liverpool to join Hull City on a permanent deal in 2017. In three seasons at the KCOM, Stewart would feature 77 times in all competitions, scoring three goals.

His side were relegated into League One last summer and Stewart’s deal would no be renewed. In the summer months, both Middlesbrough and Swansea City were linked with the free agent (Sky Sports Transfer Centre 13.08.20, 17:46) but a move wouldn’t come up for Stewart who remains without a club.

He’s a hardened central midfielder who Hull City fans grew to like. Although he struggled with fitness throughout most of his Hull spell, he’ll have no doubt been training hard in his own personal off-season and a week training for a Neil Warnock side would soon get him up to speed.

Middlesbrough have proved inconsistent of late. They remain within three points of the top-six though, with Warnock putting together an unlikely promotion push.

One player has come under scrutiny from fans all season though and his performance v Birmingham City earlier this month looked to be the peak of it – Lewis Wing.

Boro fans were quick to slate the midfielder who’s made 11 Championship appearances this season, scoring twice.

A rounded midfielder who often finds himself playing in a two just in-front of the defence, he’s a very similar player to Stewart, and his free arrival would not only give Wing competition in the middle but also give Warnock some much needed depth going into the business end of the season.