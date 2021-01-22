Lee Bowyer’s Charlton Athletic side are handily placed in the League One table – sitting in 6th.

In a tight top-six, they sit on 36 points which places them only six points off the top spot held by Hull City.

There is less than two weeks left of the current transfer window and clubs are jockeying for position with player recruitment.

Bowyer has had his say on Nnamdi Ofoborh, a youngster linked with a move away from the Championship Cherries.

Who is Nnandi Ofoborh?

Oforboh has been at Bournemouth since moving there in 2016/17 from Millwall’s Under-18 set-up.

The Southwark-born youngster has moved up the age groups at the Cherries. He’s gone on to make five appearances for the first-team, three of these coming in this season’s Championship campaign.

The bulk of his experience of first-team football came during a loan out to Wycombe Wanderers last season.

He featured in 25 games across all competitions for the Chairboys – 18 of these being in League One. He also featured in all three of the League One Play-Off games, games which saw Wanderers promoted to the Championship for the first time.

Bowyer’s thoughts and words

Per Sky Sports (link above), Ofoborh is a wanted man with sides eyeing up a move for him.

Sky Sports state that Scottish giants Rangers are one club, adding that Charlton Athletic are “keen on the midfielder” as well.

Addicks boss Bowyer admits this but remains realistic in their chances of landing him. Per Sky Sports, he says:

“I like the player but it’s not going to be realistic bringing him here. There are a lot more attractive offers for him at a higher level and even some abroad as well.”

That competition from the likes of Rangers, especially when you add in foreign suitors, is the reason why Bowyer is taking a realistic stand on Ofoborh interest.

Is Lee Bowyer right to remove his interest in Nnamdi Ofoborh?