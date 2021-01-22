Reported Doncaster Rovers and QPR target Josh Sims has returned to Southampton, following at loan spell at the Keepmoat.

The 23-year-old scored one goal in 12 loan appearances at Doncaster Rovers in the first half of this season. Formerly of loan spells at Reading and New York Red Bulls, Sims has a handful of Premier League appearances to his name but has fallen down the pecking order.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has his side eyeing a European finish this season and speaking to Hampshire Live about Sims’ future at Southampton, said:

“He is not in our bubble at the moment and not in the training sessions. I know that he is back and we will look at his future in the next couple of weeks.”

Sims became a rumoured target of QPR’s ahead of this month’s transfer window. They’ve been linked with a host of names this month having already signed Jordy de Wijs and Charlie Austin, but Sims was in fact, ‘not’ a target of QPR’s.

Whiteman they wanted but gone to PNE (sorry, bit behind with messages), Doughty also opted elsewhere. Not been after Sims. https://t.co/NTi0g2ZTiy — David McIntyre (@davidmcintyre76) January 19, 2021

That could leave the door open for Doncaster Rovers to swoop in this month as reports claim the club are keen on bringing him back, with Southampton looking as though they’ll loan Sims back out, if not sell.

Doncaster Rovers fans might be looking at a contested month this time round – manager Darren Moore has been linked to the Sheffield Wednesday job after a strong start to the League One season.

Rovers currently sit in 4th-place of the League One table with three points separating them from the top-two, in what could be the season they return to the second-tier.

As for Sims, he’ll want a Football League move this month – he’s still a young player and one who Hasenhuttl held in high-regards at one point. But the Saints have marched on in a different direction and Sims has seemingly been left behind.

What’s more is that Sims is in the final six months of his Southampton contract – another loan move wouldn’t really make sense from their point of view, and so they could be ready to accept a cut-price deal in this month’s window.