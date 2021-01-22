Championship target Tyler Roberts is expected to stay at Leeds United this month, as per The Athletic.

The forward has been linked with a move away from Elland Road in this transfer window.

Second tier clubs such as Derby County, AFC Bournemouth and Cardiff City have identified him as a target. However, he is poised to remain with Marcelo Bielsa’s side for the second-half of the season.

Roberts, who is 21 years old, has failed to score in 10 appearances in all competitions this term for the Whites.

Leeds signed him from West Bromwich Albion in January 2018 and he has since made 63 appearances altogether for the Yorkshire outfit, scoring seven goals.

He helped them gain promotion to the Premier League last season but has found opportunities hard to come by this term.

However, despite Championship sides keen to bring him back down a division, Leeds are expected to keep him as competition and depth for their forward areas.

Roberts started his career at West Brom and rose up through their youth ranks before playing once for their first-team. He was loaned out by the Baggies to Oxford United, Shrewsbury Town and Walsall.

He could still have a long-term future at Leeds but it is interesting to see that they won’t be loaning him out this winter. He could benefit from getting more game time under his belt this season.

Should Leeds loan Roberts out?