Nottingham Forest are in pursuit of Glenn Murray. Reports claim however that the 37-year-old is keen to stay in the South on England and so Chris Hughton looks set to miss out on this one.

Murray has endured a torrid loan spell at Watford this season. On loan from Brighton, Murray has made just five Championship appearances for the club and is now training on his own as he looks to secure a move away from Vicarage Road.

Brighton are understood to be willing to recall Murray and send him back out on loan when a new suitor is found. But Murray wants to remain in the South of England and so it seems unlikely that he’ll be leaving Watford for Forest this month.

He’s been a long-term target of the club – Sabri Lamouchi was also keen on Murray this time last year.

Hughton though is lacking in the attacking department. Summer signings Lyle Taylor and Miguel Guerrero haven’t lit the Championship alight with the latter having seemingly looking for the exit this month – the 30-year-old was linked with a return to Greece.

With the Murray deal seemingly out of the question, and Hughton looking unlikely to spend big or be able to do any significant business this month, it could spell an opportunity for Guerrero in the second-half of this season.

He’s so far made nine Championship appearances without scoring, having been an unused substitute in the last seven Championship games for Forest.

Taylor and Grabban will no doubt tire in the run-up to summer and Guerrero will get his chance – should he stay this month.

He’s a player with goal-scoring pedigree. To say his Forest stint is a failed one after only nine Championship involvements is premature and with added pressure on the attacking department going into the business end of the season, Guerrero just needs one goal to rediscover that scoring touch and get off the mark.