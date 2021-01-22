It appears Sheffield Wednesday haven’t finished in the transfer window just yet and are looking to further bolster their ranks.

They are in talks to bring back Sam Hutchinson, as per Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas on Twitter.

However, instead of turning back to a familiar face, the Owls should look into a move for former Premier League man Kevin Stewart, who remains a free agent.

Stewart, who is 27 years old, parted company with Hull City at the end of last season and remains without a club. He has been training with Brentford to keep his fitness levels up.

He would be ideal for Sheffield Wednesday as he would add more quality and depth into their midfield department.

Stewart joined Hull three years ago and has since made 77 appearances for the Tigers, chipping in with three goals.

He has played at the highest level for Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool in the past and has proven with Hull that when fit that he can be a top player at Championship level.

Stewart started out at Spurs but left for Anfield in 2014. He had loan spells away from the Merseyside club at Cheltenham Town, Burton Albion and Swindon Town before going onto play 20 times for the Reds’ first-team.

He injury worries during his time at the KCOM Stadium and initially struggled to impress there. However, he fought his way back and has established himself as one of Grant McCann’s key players.

It is a surprise to see Stewart without a club still but he would be a shrewd bit of business by a Championship side. Could Sheffield Wednesday’s Hull-born interim boss Neil Thompson lure him to Hillsborough?

