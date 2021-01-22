According to a report by the Dail Mail’s David Kent, Championship side Bournemouth are in a battle with Celtic and four Premier League sides over Crystal Palace midfielder James McCarthy.

Writing for the Mail Online portal, Kent names the Cherries as the only second-tier side in the chase with Burnley, West Ham, Brighton and West Brom named as the Premier League sides interested.

Who is James McCarthy?

Glasgow-born McCarthy is coming towards the final months of his current deal at Palace. That alone, hints the Mail’s Kent, sees a multitude of clubs interested in him as a free agent.

One of those clubs is SPL giants Celtic – McCarthy started out in their youth system before a 2005 move to Hamilton Academicals and their Under-17s.

He moved into English football in 2009, leaving the Accies for Wigan for a reported £2m initial fee. Four years later, in 2013, he was on the move from the DW Stadium to Everton for what was said to be a £12.5m fee.

After 133 appearances for Everton (six goals/ten assists), McCarthy was on the move again in 2019. He left Goodison Park for Crystal Palace in what Sky Sports reported was an £8.5m deal.

What is being said

The Mail’s Kent writes that McCarthy “is a target” for Celtic with him being a free agent in the summer. He adds that the Bhoys are further “interest in signing him on a pre-contract” as they look to make changes to their squad.

It’s not just the Glasgow giants who have interest in the Republic of Ireland international. Kent writes that the four Premier League sides and “Championship promotion chasers Bournemouth” are all also “understood to be monitoring” McCarthy and keeping an eye on the developing situation.

Palace are yet to discuss a new deal with the 42-cap Ireland international. This has given rise to the gaggle of teams keeping an eye on the situation.

Would it be a good move for Bournemouth to steal in for James McCarthy?