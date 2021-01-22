Fenerbahce have handed QPR an ultimatum in the Bright Osayi-Samuel saga – ‘take one of our players this month and send Osayi-Samuel our way, or lose him for free in the summer’.

The winger has constantly put Mark Warburton in between a rock and a hard place this season. Contract renewal talks looked to be making progress a one point, with the initial plan being to sell Osayi-Samuel this summer for a fee in the same region of Ebere Eze’s.

Earlier this week though, Osayi-Samuel signed a pre-contract agreement with Fenerbahce, seemingly out of nowhere. It’ll have rattled Warburton, no doubt, and now the club’s Director of Football Les Ferdinand is trying to work a deal which will see Osayi-Samuel sold to Fenerbahce this month, for a rumoured fee of £750,000.

The Turkish side’s own Director of Football, former Newcastle United midfielder Emre, has seemingly denied the offer, but has instead offered either one of Mauricio Lemos or Kemal Ademi acording to Fotospor.

Lemos, the Uruguayan centre-back is formerly of Rubin Kazan, Las Palmas and Sassuolo, having featured eight times in the Turkish Super Lig for Fener this season.

Swiss striker Ademi meanwhile was at Basel last season, where he scored 13 league goals in 26 games for the Swiss outfit before making his move to Fener this season – he’s since made six league appearances in Turkey without scoring.

Warburton though having signed Jordy de Wijs and Charlie Austin on loan, and having seen Tom Carroll ruled out for three months, needs to find a central midfielder.

Ferdinand will be working hard to form a deal that’ll see Osayi-Samuel leave this month after Warburton made clear that he won’t be selected again.

A bitter way for his time at the club to end, but QPR look to moving forward now with two-straight wins in the Championship.