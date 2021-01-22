Cardiff City are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Neil Harris, who was sacked yesterday after a poor run of form.

A few early names to replace him have been thrown around on social media as the Bluebirds kick-start their search.

The likes of Tony Pulis and Paul Cook have been mentioned as potential candidates for the vacant position.

Cook, who is available after leaving Wigan Athletic at the end of last season, may see this an as ideal opportunity to get back into the dugout.

He has done impressive jobs at previous clubs Chesterfield and Portsmouth and guided the Latics to the League One title during his time there.

Cardiff could do with someone with experience and he could be their man to replace Harris. They are currently sat in 15th place in the league.

Here is how what their fans have been saying about what they think of him-

Bellamy or Paul cook for me. — matthew desmier (@desmier2) January 21, 2021

I think cook would be a sensible choice. Did well at Pompey and at Wigan in difficult circumstances. Seems like a great motivator — Martin Jenkins (@MartinJenkins33) January 21, 2021

Paul Cook or the Cowley brothers please… Just not Pulis, anything but Pulis! https://t.co/Q3ag5LWzd5 — Gareth Thomas (@GJ_Thomas) January 21, 2021

Being realistic I’d like to see someone like Paul cook or Wagner and Hudson as our new manager @CardiffCityFC but whoever it is please please let it be a change in approach and philosophy #CCFC — dean evans (@tonnehead) January 21, 2021

Paul Cook for me. He is a perfect fit for the club, a promotion winner and a fantastic man manager. Has the personality to get the players together and grafting again. Knows Keifer Moore inside out. I could see him doing very well. @PaulAbbandonato @roathboy #CCFC #cook — VIP Group (@UKVIPGroup) January 22, 2021

Cook would be ok. Bring Harris back instead of Pulis — CCFCftw123 (@CCFCFTW123) January 21, 2021

Paul Cook wouldn't be a bad shout to be our next manager. We know there's not much money to spend and the club won't want to spend a fortune on the new manager. Cook wouldn't be expensive and he's proven in the past he can do a good job with limited resources #CardiffCity — Ned (@neddthomas) January 21, 2021

Should Cardiff turn to Cook?