Cardiff City are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Neil Harris, who was sacked yesterday after a poor run of form. 

A few early names to replace him have been thrown around on social media as the Bluebirds kick-start their search.

The likes of Tony Pulis and Paul Cook have been mentioned as potential candidates for the vacant position.

Cook, who is available after leaving Wigan Athletic at the end of last season, may see this an as ideal opportunity to get back into the dugout.

He has done impressive jobs at previous clubs Chesterfield and Portsmouth and guided the Latics to the League One title during his time there.

Cardiff could do with someone with experience and he could be their man to replace Harris. They are currently sat in 15th place in the league.

Here is how what their fans have been saying about what they think of him-

