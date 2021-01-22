Charlton Athletic are poised to sign Preston North End striker Jayden Stockley on loan, as per a report by Bristol Live.

The Addicks are expected to beat fellow League One sides Bristol Rovers and Sunderland to his signature.

Lee Bowyer has already bolstered his attacking options this month by landing Ronnie Schwartz and Liam Millar but hasn’t stopped his recruitment just yet.

Stockley, who is 27 years old, is being allowed to leave Preston in this transfer window having fallen down the pecking order at Deepdale.

Read: Charlton Athletic hoping to sign third player of the window

Stockley has made 16 appearances in all competitions this term but has only managed one goal.

The forward joined the Preston in January 2019 and has since scored nine goals in 69 games altogether.

He had previously impressed in League Two for Exeter City and earned a move to Deepdale after firing 40 goals in 75 matches for the Grecians.

Stockley started his career at AFC Bournemouth but never managed to nail down a regular first-team spot with the Cherries. He was loaned out to the likes of Accrington Stanley, Woking, Leyton Orient, Cambridge United, Luton Town and Portsmouth before leaving on a permanent basis to join Aberdeen.

He is now on the move again this winter after two years at Preston and looks poised for a move back down south to Charlton.

The Addicks are in action tomorrow against Swindon Town and will be hoping they can get a deal done in time for him to play.